PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.82 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report $368.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.83 million and the lowest is $363.81 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $389.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

PAGS stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

