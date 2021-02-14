Comparing City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get City Bank alerts:

City Bank has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for City Bank and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than City Bank.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City Bank and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.68 $23.32 million $2.68 8.02

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats City Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans. It also provides lines of credit and term loans to businesses collateralized by commercial real estate, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and securities. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for City Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.