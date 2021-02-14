$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20,650%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $22.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $24.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,341,090.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,288 shares in the company, valued at $37,620,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,321 shares of company stock worth $7,127,860. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $39.08 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

