IAA (IAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAA stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

