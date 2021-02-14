MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MGP opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

