Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

INCY stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 215,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

