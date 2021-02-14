Wedbush Weighs in on Genpact Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Genpact in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NYSE G opened at $42.08 on Friday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.