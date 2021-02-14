Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Get ProSight Global alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PROS. Truist downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ProSight Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.47. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter worth $172,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 46.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 269,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProSight Global (PROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.