REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.54.

REVG stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $752.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

