Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

