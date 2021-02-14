Oppenheimer Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $339.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.20. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

