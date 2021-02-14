Colliers Securities Weighs in on Radware Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radware in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDWR. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $26.19 on Friday. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.