Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.71 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

