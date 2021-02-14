GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.75. GSTechnologies shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 28,882,324 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of £34.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28.

In other news, insider Maurice James Malcolm Groat acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

