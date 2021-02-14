Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $29.15

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $27.80. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 67,279 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In related news, insider Harry Rein purchased 38,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £10,683.68 ($13,958.30).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

