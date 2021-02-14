Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.85. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 65,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of £15.12 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.02.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.