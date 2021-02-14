Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGF. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy.

NSRGF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,697. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $124.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

