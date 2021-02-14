Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGF. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy.
NSRGF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,697. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $124.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.