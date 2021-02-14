BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BCAB opened at $50.51 on Friday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95.

Get BioAtla alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,993,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.