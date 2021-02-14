Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 14th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $403.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $481.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

