Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of TSE ATE opened at C$5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

