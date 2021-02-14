Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of TSE ATE opened at C$5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
