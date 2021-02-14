ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) received a C$10.00 target price from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.96.

ARX opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.10.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

