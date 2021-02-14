Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s (ACB) Sell Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

ACB opened at C$15.80 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49.

In other Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

