Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 380 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 380 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

