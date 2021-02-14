Reviewing TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI)

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Oaktree Strategic Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income $39.53 million 6.22 -$1.27 million $0.55 15.16

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income -3.20% 6.39% 2.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Oaktree Strategic Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.07%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

