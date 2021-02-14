Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $8.95 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 147,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $11,743,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.