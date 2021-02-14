Paul Abberley Acquires 49 Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 49 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($195.26).

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £159.98 million and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.55. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.99) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

