Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Insider Purchases 240 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £717.60 ($937.55).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer bought 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £165.76 ($216.57).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robin Beer bought 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £170.24 ($222.42).

On Monday, December 7th, Robin Beer bought 58 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £165.88 ($216.72).

On Thursday, November 26th, Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £896.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

