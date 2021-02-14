Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ALLE opened at $118.26 on Friday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allegion alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.