ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.