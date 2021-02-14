Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.42 ($39.31).

Shares of RNO opened at €39.34 ($46.28) on Friday. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.73.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

