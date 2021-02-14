EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) PT Raised to C$2.15 at Raymond James

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$2.15 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CVE ENW opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.71 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00. EnWave Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

