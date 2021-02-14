Raymond James Increases Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) Price Target to C$130.00

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC increased their price target on Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) from C$102.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) from C$84.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CVE WFG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07. Waterfront Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18.

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

