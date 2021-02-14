Adyen’s (ADYEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

