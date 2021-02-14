JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €26.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.20 ($37.88) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

