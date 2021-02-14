JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €26.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.20 ($37.88) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

