Varonis Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.95.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81.

Varonis Systems’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

