Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

