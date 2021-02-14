FY2020 EPS Estimates for Baudax Bio, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Baudax Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

