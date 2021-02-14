Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.