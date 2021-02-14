Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FSZ opened at C$10.96 on Friday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,217.78.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$170.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.40 million.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

