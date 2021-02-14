Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

LON MCRO opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 827.30 ($10.81). The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.35%.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

