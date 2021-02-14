Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.