Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.10.

ARAV opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aravive by 27,318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

