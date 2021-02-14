Prospector Capital Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 17th

Prospector Capital’s (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Prospector Capital had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:PRSRU opened at $11.10 on Friday. Prospector Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

About Prospector Capital

There is no company description available for Prospector Capital Corp.

