Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

