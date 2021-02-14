Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “
Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.
