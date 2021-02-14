Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EPWRU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 17th

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I’s (OTCMKTS:EPWRU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWRU opened at $10.40 on Friday.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

There is no company description available for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.