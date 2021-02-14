Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 17th

Kymera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KYMR) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Kymera Therapeutics had issued 8,684,800 shares in its initial public offering on August 21st. The total size of the offering was $173,696,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.