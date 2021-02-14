DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Down 7.4% on Disappointing Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) dropped 7.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $104.78 and last traded at $104.99. Approximately 1,573,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 779,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 143.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in DaVita by 96.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DaVita by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.