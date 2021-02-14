PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 7,844,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,738,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 109.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 464,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

