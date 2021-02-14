Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 5402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

