The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 55533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

